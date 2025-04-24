Virat Kohli Creates History, Becomes First Player to Score 3,500 T20 Runs at Single Venue; Achieves Feat During RCB vs RR IPL 2025 Match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli has made history by becoming the first player to score 3,500 runs at a single venue in T20 cricket. Kohli achieved this milestone during RCB’s match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 24. Kohli, who has been in sensational form this season, reached the 3,500-run mark in 105 innings at the venue. He is now the record-holder for the most T20 runs at a single venue, further solidifying his legacy. His previous record was 3,373 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which he has now surpassed.

In the ongoing match, Kohli continued his strong performance by scoring a half-century. He reached 70 runs off 42 balls, including 8 fours and 2 sixes. This half-century marked his fifth of the season, placing him joint-top in the IPL 2025 for the most 50+ scores, alongside Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan.

So far in IPL 2025, Kohli has accumulated 376 runs, ranking third on the Orange Cap leaderboard. He is the leading run-scorer for RCB this season.

Kohli’s achievement of 3,500 T20 runs at a single venue surpasses the previous best of 3,373 runs by Mushfiqur Rahim at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur. Other players who have made a mark at single venues include James Vince, who has scored 3,253 runs at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, and Alex Hales, who has 3,241 runs at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Tamim Iqbal also made his name with 3,238 runs at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium.