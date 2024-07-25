Javed Akhtar's Critique of Yash Chopra's 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' Sparks Debate on Feminism

Yash Chopra's 'Jab Tak Hain Jaan' remains an iconic film till date. The plot centered on the love story between Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, while Anushka Sharma plays a secondary role as a character who falls for Shah Rukh Khan in a one-sided romance. Film which was released in 2012 has now again became the point of discussion. Song writer, lyristist Javed actor talked about the women show in film. 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' was the last film of Yash Chopra, released in 2012 after his death.

In recent interview Javed said, In 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan', there is a dialogue where one of the heroines says, "Mein duniya mein jitni nationalities hain, har nationality ke ek admi ke saath sone ke baad shaadi karungi!" (I will marry you after I sleep with one man from every nationality). But why would you do so much hard work? Are you empowered and modern and cool? We agree, so let go of that hard work. There are a lot of nationalities, don't get into that hassle.

He went on to add, "Ab ye kya hain? Is dialogue ka kya matlab hain? Kahan aa rahi hain? Yash Chopra ki film mein?" (What is this dialogue doing in a Yash Chopra film?) Because they want to fake that this is an empowered girl. They are not very clear about what an empowered girl is, so they are exaggerating." Javed added that filmmakers today are still confused about the idea of a modern Indian woman.

In recent years, Akhtar has been vocal about various social and political issues. He has campaigned for the Communist Party of India and was a member of the Rajya Sabha, India's upper house of parliament. Additionally, he has been involved in legal disputes, including a defamation case against actress Kangana Ranaut, which has garnered media attention.