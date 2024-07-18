Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Son Akaay Makes His First Public Appearance in London (See Video)

Indian Cricketer and now T20 World Cup winner Virat Kohli is currently spending time with his wife actress Anushka Sharma and their children in London. The couple who got married on 11 December 2017 welcomed their first baby girl Vamika in January 2021 and their second baby boy on 15th Feb 2024. Virat and Anushka love to keep their personal life under wraps and have never shown their children's faces to the world. Recently, the couple, was spotted with their younger son Akaay exploring the city.

In the video, Virat is seen holding his baby boy while Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli stand near a flower shop in London. Anushka is wearing a white top and shorts, while Virat is casually dressed. The caption reads, "Akaay Kohli spotted with Virat and Anushka in London."

Watch Video:

Few days back, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seen clapping and smiling at a kirtan by Krishna Das in London a couple of days ago. They were also with their daughter Vamika. Krishna Das is a disciple of Neem Karoli Baba, whom Anushka and Virat also follow.

The video was shared by a Virat Kohli fan page with the caption, "Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma at Krishna Das Kirtan in London."

On work front Anushka will be seen in Chakda 'Xpress, a film which is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.