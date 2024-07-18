India Squad for Sri Lanka Tour Announced: Suryakumar Yadav Named T20I Captain; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Return for ODIs

Suryakumar Yadav has been appointed as India's new T20I captain, succeeding Rohit Sharma who retired from T20Is after leading India to victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Yadav's first challenge will be the upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka on June 27, 28, and 30. Shubman Gill has been named vice-captain for the series, having previously captained India during the T20I series against Zimbabwe.

The decision to appoint Yadav over Hardik Pandya, the vice-captain during India's T20 World Cup triumph, was influenced by concerns over Pandya's fitness and workload management. Pandya, who has captained India in multiple ODIs and T20Is besides leading Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in the IPL, has faced challenges due to recent injuries.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been included in India's ODI squad for the upcoming series in Sri Lanka, marking their return after spending time with their families post the T20 World Cup. The tour, starting with three T20Is in Pallekele from July 27, will be the first assignment for new coach Gautam Gambhir, who took over from Rahul Dravid post the T20 World Cup.

India T20I Squad for Sri Lanka Tour:

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj.

India ODI Squad for Sri Lanka Tour:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.

IND vs SL T20I Series Schedule:

Date Match Time (IST) 27 July 2024 1st T20I in Pallekele 7:00 PM 28 July 2024 2nd T20I in Pallekele 7:00 PM 30 July 2024 3rd T20I in Pallekele 7:00 PM

IND vs SL ODI Series Schedule: