Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli To Leave India? Star Couple To Migrate To The UK With Kids

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were recently seen at the ISKON temple in London, where they attended a Kirtan to offer prayers to Lord Krishna. Anushka wore a simple white suit, while Virat opted for a casual look in a black t-shirt and beige pants. The couple's visit comes amidst speculation from fans about their potential permanent move to London with their children, Vamika and Akaay, to lead a more private life.

Anushka reportedly spent several months of her pregnancy in London, sparking rumors that their daughter Akaay was born there. Despite these speculations, neither Anushka nor Virat has addressed the rumors or made any official statements. On the professional front, Anushka Sharma is set to make her comeback in the film "Chakda Xpress," a biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami, marking her return to acting after a six-year hiatus. She was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The upcoming sports drama will be released on Netflix.

