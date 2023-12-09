WPL 2024: Here's a complete players list of all teams after auction

The Women's Premier League 2024 (WPL) auction unfolded on December 9, delivering several surprises as teams engaged in heated bidding wars to secure their desired players. Held in Mumbai, all five franchises displayed strong intent as they fortified their squads for the upcoming season.

The standout signings of the day included Australia's Annabel Sutherland and Indian prodigy Kashvee Gautam, both fetching a hefty Rs 2 crore each. Delhi Capitals secured Sutherland, leveraging her impressive performance in the WBBL, while Gujarat Giants placed their bets on the 20-year-old Gautam to make a significant impact in WPL 2024.

Notably, young uncapped player Vrinda Dinesh commanded attention, drawing a substantial sum of Rs 1.3 crore when UP Warriorz acquired her. The auction showcased the teams' strategic moves and high valuation for emerging talents.

Let's delve into the full squads of all five franchises post the WPL 2024 Auction:

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (c) Natalie Sciver-Brunt Isabelle Wong Yastika Bhatia Shabnim Ismail Saika Ishaque Amandeep Kaur S Sajana Fatima Jaffer Hayley Matthews Keerthana Balakrishnan Amanjot Kaur Amelia Kerr Chloe Tryon Humairaa Kaazi Isabelle Wong Jintimani Kalita Pooja Vastrakar Priyanka Bala



Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (c) Renuka Singh Richa Ghosh Shreyanka Patil Ellyse Perry Sophie Molineux Heather Knight Kate Cross Asha Shobana Georgia Wareham Sabbhineni Meghana Disha Kasat Indrani Roy Kanika Ahuja Sophie Devine Ekta Bisht Shubha Satheesh Simran Bahadur



Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney Phoebe Litchfield Sneh Rana Ashleigh Gardner Kathryn Bryce Lauren Cheatle Laura Wolvaardt Veda Krishnamurthy Harleen Deol Dayalan Hemalatha Shabnam Shakil Tanuja Kanwer Meghna Singh Trisha Poojitha Kashvee Gautam Priya Mishra Mannat Kashyap Tarannum Pathan

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c) Jemimah Rodrigues Shafali Verma Marizanne Kapp Alice Capsey Arundhati Reddy Jess Jonassen Radha Yadav Laura Harris Annabel Sutherland Aparna Mondal Ashwani Kumari Minnu Mani Taniyaa Bhatia Poonam Yadav Shikha Pandey Sneha Deepthi Titas Sadhu



UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c) Tahlia Mcgrath Deepti Sharma Vrinda Dinesh Kiran Navgire Anjali Sarvani Parshavi Chopra Saima Thakor Grace Harris Shweta Sehrawat Lauren Bell Laxmi Yadav Rajeshwari Gayakwad S. Yashasri Sophie Ecclestone Poonam Khemnar Gouher Sultana



While the auction unfolded with much excitement, it also brought surprises, notably the absence of notable players like Chamari Athapaththu, Amy Jones, Amanda-Jade Wellington, and others who went unsold. The exclusion of England's Tammy Beaumont and Australia's Alana King from the bidding raised eyebrows, reflecting the unpredictable nature of the player auction.