BCCI Announces Women's Premier League 2024 Schedule, MI face DC in Opening Game

The full schedule for Women's Premier League 2024 has been revealed with last year's champions Mumbai Indians set to take on Delhi Capitals in the opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.There will be a total of 22 matches in the Women's Premier League this year. The final match will be played on March 17 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. All matches will start at 7:30 pm.

The eliminator will be played on March 15. The 2024 season of the WPL will follow the same format as last year, with the top three teams in league stage qualifying for the playoffs. The team that finishes at the top of league table will qualify for the final directly, while the teams finishing second and third will play the Eliminator on March 15.Mumbai Indians, led by India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, had defeated Delhi Capitals will face each other in the opening game.

WPL 2024 full schedule:

February 23- Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru

February 24- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriors in Bengaluru

February 25- Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru

February 26 - UP Warriors vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru

February 27 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants in Bengaluru

February 28 - Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriors in Bengaluru

February 29 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru

March 1 - UP Warriors vs Gujarat Giants in Bengaluru

March 2 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru

March 3 - Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru

March 4 - UP Warriors vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru

March 5 - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi

March 6 - Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi

March 7 - UP Warriors vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi

March 8 - Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriors in Delhi

March 9 - Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants in Delhi

March 10 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi

March 11 - Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriors in Delhi

March 12 - Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi

March 13 - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants in Delhi

March 15 – Eliminator in Delhi

March 17 - Final in Delhi.



