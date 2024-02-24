WPL Opening match thriller: MI needed five runs in 1 ball, and debutant did this (Watch)

Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets in the opening match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. Delhi Capitals scored 171 for 5 in 20 overs after electing to bat first. Opener Yastika Bhatia (57) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (55) scored half-centuries for Mumbai Indians, who chased down the target with two balls to spare.

Mumbai Indians needed 12 runs off the last over to win. Pooja Vastrakar was dismissed off the first ball, but Amanjot Kaur scored two runs off the next ball. Harmanpreet Kaur hit a four off the fourth ball to bring the equation down to 6 runs off 2 balls. Harmanpreet Kaur was dismissed off the fifth ball, but Sajanana hit a six off the last ball to seal the win for Mumbai Indians.

Bollywood stars add glamour to WPL opening ceremony

The opening ceremony of the WPL was a star-studded affair, with Bollywood celebrities Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, and Varun Dhawan gracing the occasion. Kartik Aaryan was the first to perform, and he extended his support to the Gujarat Giants team. Sidharth Malhotra then performed for Delhi Capitals, Tiger Shroff for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Varun Dhawan for UP Warriors, and Shahid Kapoor for Mumbai Indians. Shah Rukh Khan's performance was the last of the night, and it brought the house down. The entire M. Chinnaswamy Stadium erupted in cheers as he took to the stage.

Score Board

Delhi Capitals: 171 for 5 in 20 overs

Mumbai Indians: 173 for 6 in 20 overs