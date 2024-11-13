India Women’s Team to Host West Indies and Ireland for White-Ball Series: Check Full Schedule Here

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the fixtures for the Indian women's team's upcoming

India Women’s Team to Host West Indies and Ireland for White-Ball Series: Check Full Schedule Here

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the fixtures for the Indian women's team’s upcoming home series against West Indies and Ireland, scheduled for December and January.

The West Indies women’s team will arrive in India for a white-ball series, which includes three T20Is and three ODIs. The T20I series will start on December 15, with matches scheduled for December 17 and 19, all to be played in Navi Mumbai. The ODI series will begin on December 22 and conclude on December 27 in Baroda. The ODI matches are part of the ICC Women’s Championship.

Following the West Indies series, Ireland will tour India in early January for a three-match ODI series, all of which are part of the Women’s Championship. The matches will take place in Rajkot, with the first ODI scheduled for January 10, the second on January 12, and the third on January 15.

India Women’s Series Fixtures:

West Indies Women’s Tour of India

DateDayTimeMatchVenue
15-Dec-24Sunday7:00 PM1st T20INavi Mumbai
17-Dec-24Tuesday7:00 PM2nd T20INavi Mumbai
19-Dec-24Thursday7:00 PM3rd T20INavi Mumbai
22-Dec-24Sunday1:30 PM1st ODIBaroda
24-Dec-24Tuesday1:30 PM2nd ODIBaroda
27-Dec-24Friday9:30 AM3rd ODIBaroda

Ireland Women’s Tour of India

DateDayTimeMatchVenue
10-Jan-25Friday11:00 AM1st ODIRajkot
12-Jan-25Sunday11:00 AM2nd ODIRajkot
15-Jan-25Wednesday11:00 AM3rd ODIRajkot

 

