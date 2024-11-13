India Women’s Team to Host West Indies and Ireland for White-Ball Series: Check Full Schedule Here

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the fixtures for the Indian women's team’s upcoming home series against West Indies and Ireland, scheduled for December and January.

The West Indies women’s team will arrive in India for a white-ball series, which includes three T20Is and three ODIs. The T20I series will start on December 15, with matches scheduled for December 17 and 19, all to be played in Navi Mumbai. The ODI series will begin on December 22 and conclude on December 27 in Baroda. The ODI matches are part of the ICC Women’s Championship.

Following the West Indies series, Ireland will tour India in early January for a three-match ODI series, all of which are part of the Women’s Championship. The matches will take place in Rajkot, with the first ODI scheduled for January 10, the second on January 12, and the third on January 15.

India Women’s Series Fixtures:

West Indies Women’s Tour of India

Date Day Time Match Venue 15-Dec-24 Sunday 7:00 PM 1st T20I Navi Mumbai 17-Dec-24 Tuesday 7:00 PM 2nd T20I Navi Mumbai 19-Dec-24 Thursday 7:00 PM 3rd T20I Navi Mumbai 22-Dec-24 Sunday 1:30 PM 1st ODI Baroda 24-Dec-24 Tuesday 1:30 PM 2nd ODI Baroda 27-Dec-24 Friday 9:30 AM 3rd ODI Baroda

Ireland Women’s Tour of India