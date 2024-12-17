IND-W vs WI-W, 2nd T20I: West Indies Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First; Raghvi Bist Makes Debut, Harmanpreet Kaur Misses Out

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews won the toss and chose to bowl first in the second women’s T20I against India on Tuesday. India made one change to their squad with Raghvi Bist making her debut in place of regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Kaur had sustained a niggle while batting in the first match and was unavailable for fielding during India's bowling innings. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana will lead India in Kaur’s absence.

"Harmanpreet had a little niggle when she batted last time. Our medical team is looking after her and hopefully, she will be fine soon," Mandhana said ahead of the match.

The West Indies also made two changes to their lineup with Nerissa Crafton making her debut.

India lead the three-match series 1-0 after their 49-run victory in the first T20I on Sunday.

The Teams:

India: Smriti Mandhana (capt), Uma Chetry, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Raghvi Bist, Sajeevan Sajana, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Singh.

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Nerissa Crafton, Shabika Gajnabi, Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Ashmini Munisar.