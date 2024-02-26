WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Clinch Second Straight Win with Easy Chase over Gujarat Giants

Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Giants by 5 wickets in Women's Premier League 2024 match played on Sunday. This is Mumbai Indians' second win in a row in WPL Season - 2. Earlier in the previous match, MI had beaten Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets in the opening match. In this match played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, Mumbai Indians chased down an easy target of 127 runs by Gujarat Giants by 5 wickets in 18.1 overs.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur from MI played an unbeaten innings of 46 runs (41 balls, 5 fours, 1 six) and hit a six in the end to win the team. Besides him, Amelia Kerr added 31 runs (25 balls). At the same time Nate Sewer contributed 22 runs (18 balls). While chasing the target, Mumbai Indians lost their opening pair early. Bhatia (7) and Hayley Mathews (7) both added only 14 runs. But Captain Kaur and Amelia made the match one-sided. Tanuja Kanwar took two wickets for 21 runs in 4 overs from Gujarat Giants. While Catherine and Lee Tahuhu got one wicket each.

Earlier, with the help of experienced fast bowler Shabneem Ismail and leg spinner Amelia Kerr, Mumbai Indians restricted Gujarat Giants to 126 runs for 9 wickets. Ismail rattled Gujarat's top order. He took three wickets for 18 runs. Kerr did not let the middle and lower order batsmen run and took four wickets for 17 runs in his quota of four overs.

A 𝗠𝗔𝗫𝗜𝗠𝗨𝗠 to finish things off in style! 💥



Captain @ImHarmanpreet with the winning runs as Mumbai Indians start #TATAWPL 2024 with two wins in a row 🥳



Only four Gujarat batsmen reached double figures, with number nine batsman Tanuja Kanwar contributing the most with 28 runs. She shared a 48-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Catherine Bryce (25 not out) to take the team to a respectable score. Apart from these two, captain Beth Mooney contributed 24 runs and Ashley Gardner 15 runs. After being invited to bat first, Gujarat's score was 58 for five after 11 overs.

