IPL 2024 Playoffs Qualification Scenario For All Teams After LSG vs KKR Match

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season heats up as teams vie for a spot in the top four of the league stage and a berth in the playoffs. Historically, since the 10-team format began in 2022, at least 16 points have been needed to qualify. Only once has a team reached the playoffs with 14 points, finishing fourth.

Here's a look at each team's playoff qualification scenario after the LSG vs KKR match:

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Leading the table with 16 points from eight wins in 11 matches. Winning just one of their remaining three games secures their playoff berth. Their strong net run rate (+1.453) offers a safety net even if they lose all remaining matches.

Leading the table with 16 points from eight wins in 11 matches. Winning just one of their remaining three games secures their playoff berth. Their strong net run rate (+1.453) offers a safety net even if they lose all remaining matches. Rajasthan Royals (RR): Also on 16 points, but second due to a lower net run rate. RR needs just one win from their four remaining games to reach the playoffs. Winning more could secure a top-two finish.

Also on 16 points, but second due to a lower net run rate. RR needs just one win from their four remaining games to reach the playoffs. Winning more could secure a top-two finish. Chennai Super Kings (CSK): With 12 points from six wins, CSK can still reach 18 points and qualify if they win all three remaining matches. Losing any one match makes their qualification dependent on other teams' results.

With 12 points from six wins, CSK can still reach 18 points and qualify if they win all three remaining matches. Losing any one match makes their qualification dependent on other teams' results. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Currently on 12 points (six wins, four losses), SRH needs to win three of their final four games to significantly improve their playoff chances. Two losses leave them reliant on other teams' results.

Currently on 12 points (six wins, four losses), SRH needs to win three of their final four games to significantly improve their playoff chances. Two losses leave them reliant on other teams' results. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): LSG faces crucial matches against SRH, Delhi Capitals (DC), and Mumbai Indians (MI). Winning at least two of their remaining three is necessary, but may not guarantee a playoff spot. Their fate depends on other teams' performances.

Read Also | IPL 2024: KKR’s Harshit Rana After Sealing Massive Win Over Lsg, Says “We Don’t Want to Take Anything Lightly”

Remaining Teams

Delhi Capitals (DC): DC sits on 10 points (five wins) and needs to win all three remaining games to reach the crucial 16-point mark. Even then, their playoff chances depend on other teams.

DC sits on 10 points (five wins) and needs to win all three remaining games to reach the crucial 16-point mark. Even then, their playoff chances depend on other teams. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): With only eight points from four wins, RCB must win all their remaining games to reach a maximum of 14 points. Even then, qualification requires at least two of the top three teams to have more than 22 points by the end of the league stage.

With only eight points from four wins, RCB must win all their remaining games to reach a maximum of 14 points. Even then, qualification requires at least two of the top three teams to have more than 22 points by the end of the league stage. Punjab Kings (PBKS): PBKS, also on eight points (four wins), needs to win all remaining games for a maximum of 14 points. Like RCB, their playoff hopes rely heavily on other teams' results.

PBKS, also on eight points (four wins), needs to win all remaining games for a maximum of 14 points. Like RCB, their playoff hopes rely heavily on other teams' results. Gujarat Titans (GT): Despite four wins, GT's poor net run rate (-1.320) presents a significant challenge. Even winning all remaining games (14 points) might not be enough.

Despite four wins, GT's poor net run rate (-1.320) presents a significant challenge. Even winning all remaining games (14 points) might not be enough. Mumbai Indians (MI): MI's playoff hopes appear faint. No team has ever qualified with just 12 points (their maximum with three wins remaining). However, they are still mathematically in contention as only three teams have reached 12 points so far.

Read Also | MS Dhoni becomes first player to take 150 catches in IPL history

Here's the IPL 2024 Updated Points Table After LSG vs KKR match: