IPL 2024 Awards: From Virat Kohli to Mitchell Starc, Full List of Winners After KKR vs SRH Final

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinched victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2024 final held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday (May 26). Despite winning the toss and opting to bat first, SRH faltered, posting the lowest total ever in an IPL final, managing only 113 runs in 18.3 overs.

Andre Russell emerged as the top bowler in the IPL 2024 final, claiming 3 wickets in 2.3 overs, supported by impactful performances from Mitchell Starc, Vaibav Arora, and Harshit Rana. Kolkata's bowlers collectively made significant contributions, dismantling SRH's batting lineup. Kolkata chased down the target comfortably to secure the championship.

The seventeenth edition of the IPL showcased outstanding performances from individuals and teams alike. Post the tournament's conclusion, several awards were presented to recognize exceptional talent exhibited throughout the season.

Here are the IPL 2024 Award Winners:

Champions: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Runners-Up: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Pat Cummins collects Runner Ups prize money of 12.5cr.

Orange Cap Winner (Leading Run-Scorer): Virat Kohli - Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), 741 Runs

A dominating season of 741 runs with the bat in 15 matches



The Orange Cap award for the season belongs to none other than Virat Kohli

Purple Cap Winner (Highest Wicket-Taker): Harshal Patel - Punjab Kings (PBKS), 24 Wickets

It's Harshal Patel who receives the Purple Cap award!



A wonderful season with the ball bagging 24 scalps from 14 matches

Ultimate Fantasy Player: Sunil Narine (KKR)

Most Sixes: Abhishek Sharma (42) - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Abhishek Sharma wins the maximum sixes award.



- 42 sixes by Abhishek, most by an Indian in an IPL season.

Most Fours: Travis Head (64) - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Most Valuable Player (MVP): Sunil Narine (KKR)

Presenting the Most Valuable Player of the season



Sunil Narine



That was one MVP performance by him

Emerging Player: Nitish Kumar Reddy

Nitish Kumar Reddy concludes a successful season for Sunrisers Hyderabad



He wins the Emerging Player award for his impressive performances throughout

Player of the Final - Man of the Match: Mitchell Starc (2/14) off his 3 overs

Mitchell Starc wins Player Of The Match award in the IPL Final.

Electric Striker Of The Season: Jake Fraser-McGurk

Striking aisi karo ki sab yaad rakhe



Well deserved, Electric Striker Of The Season Jake Fraser McGurk

Best Catch Of The Season: Ramandeep Singh (KKR)

Fair Play Award: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

SRH wins Fairplay award.

Best Venue (Pitch And Ground): Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium In Hyderabad

Virat Kohli made history by securing the Orange Cap for the second time, becoming the first Indian to achieve this feat. Kohli had previously won the cap in 2016, a season in which he scored four centuries.