IND vs CAN, T20 World Cup 2024: India’s Last Group Stage Match Against Canada Abandoned Due to Wet Outfield

India's final Group A match against Canada in Florida was called off on Wednesday due to a wet outfield, with heavy rain before the scheduled toss time causing a delay in the start of the match. Despite multiple inspections and a one-hour delay, the umpires decided to abandon the game, as no play was possible.

India, having already secured a spot in the Super Eight, remains undefeated as they advance to the next round. The United States will join them from Group A. Unfortunately, Pakistan, Canada, and Ireland have been eliminated from the group stage.

The decision to call off the match was made in the interest of player safety and fairness. India's strong performance throughout the group stage has solidified their position as a top contender in the tournament.