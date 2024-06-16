David Wiese Retires: Namibia's Star All-Rounder Bids International Cricket Adieu

T20 franchise legend David Wiese called time on his international career as Namibia lost to England by 41 runs (DLS method) in the 34th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

Wiese is from South Africa but managed to get featured for Namibia after a five-year grind and migration to Kolpak in 2016. He was inducted into the Namibia squad for T20 World Cup 2021. Playing 34 T20Is for Namibia, he amassed 532 runs and plucked 35 wickets. In a short ODI career of just nine games, he scored 228 runs with six wickets to his name.

I mean, [the next] T20 World Cup is still two years away, I'm 39 years old now, so, in terms of international cricket, I don't know if there's much left in me. Obviously, I [would] still like to play the game for a couple more years, I feel like I've still got a lot to contribute and a lot to play,” said Wiese. But I just feel like what better place to end a special career for me personally with Namibia. I've had a lot of good times with them and to play my last game for them possibly at a World Cup against a world-class team like England, it just seemed like the right time,” he added. However, Wiese will continue to play franchise cricket. He has represented himself in leagues such as the CSA T20 Challenge, the PSL, SA20, The Hundred and the Blast.