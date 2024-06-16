Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill Fight: Star Opener's Instagram Post Quashes Rumors of Rift with Team India Skipper

Amid reports of Shubman Gill unfollowing Rohit Sharma on Instagram, the young Indian batter has dispelled rumors by sharing pictures with the Indian captain before heading back to India. Gill, along with Avesh Khan, will return home as India proceeds to the Caribbean for the Super 8 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. On Sunday afternoon (IST), Gill posted an Instagram story featuring a picture with Rohit and his daughter Samaira, captioned cheekily: "Sammy and I learning the art of discipline from @rohitsharma45." This post quickly went viral on social media.

Contrary to earlier media reports, there were no disciplinary issues with Gill. A source informed India Today that Gill and Avesh Khan's return from the USA is unrelated to any alleged problems with team management. Gill was one of the four reserves accompanying India's 15-member squad for the tournament. The reports suggesting dissatisfaction from the team management have proven to be unfounded.

Speculations about a strained relationship between Gill and Rohit were fueled by rumors of Gill unfollowing Rohit on Instagram. However, the recent Instagram post appears to have quashed these rumors.Shubman Gill and Avesh Khan were scheduled to return to India after the group stage, while Rinku Singh and Khaleel Ahmed will continue with the 15-man squad to the Caribbean, as reported by PTI news agency. After an unbeaten run in the group stage, defeating Ireland, Pakistan, and the USA, India has qualified for the Super Eight and will face Afghanistan in the opening match of the second round of the World Cup on June 20 in Barbados.