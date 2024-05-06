MI vs SRH, IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Shines as Mumbai Indians Limit Sunrisers Hyderabad to 173/8 at Wankhede

The Mumbai Indians held Sunrisers Hyderabad to 173/8 in match 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Put in to bat first, SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head got off to a decent start during the powerplay. While Sharma was initially cautious, Head provided some early fireworks with a 30-ball 48.

However, the SRH batting order crumbled after the powerplay. MI bowlers, led by spinner Piyush Chawla, took wickets at regular intervals, restricting Hyderabad to 96/5 by the 12.1-over mark.

Mumbai captain Hardik Pandya was the star performer with the ball, picking up impressive figures of 3/31 in his four overs. This was a crucial spell for Pandya, who had faced criticism for his bowling form lately.

Head top-scored for SRH with 48, but their innings ultimately fell short as they were restricted to 173/8 in their 20 overs.