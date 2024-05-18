WATCH: Virat Kohli Backs MS Dhoni’s Game Plan, Says “People Used To Say About Mahi Bhai...”

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Virat Kohli came to the defense of his former Indian cricket team teammate and ex-Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni's batting style in a recent interview with JioCinema, ahead of the IPL 2024 clash at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 18.

“People who blame MS are nonsense. They keep saying he takes the game to 20th over or 50th over, but he always knows what he is doing. He has finished so many games”

Dhoni, known for his calmness under pressure and ability to finish close matches, has often been criticised for taking games deep into the innings. Kohli addressed these criticisms, highlighting Dhoni's success rate in such situations.

"People used to say so many times about Mahi bhai, 'Why is he taking the match till the 20th over, 50th over?' How many matches has he finished? He has finished so many games. He knows what he is doing. Nobody else knows. He knows and he wins it. For me, that is muscle memory," Kohli explained.

Reflecting on his own mindset, Kohli admitted a difference in approach, stating, "My mindset was different. I used to always think, 'Let's finish the match in the 19th or 49th over.' But if he is alone out there, he will definitely take the match till the last over and scare the other team, making them think, 'He will just finish it with a six."