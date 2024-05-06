MI vs SRH, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Wins Toss, Opt to Bowl First Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. With only three matches remaining, Mumbai's qualification chances are slim at best. They sit at the bottom of the points table. However, they could play spoiler in the middle-of-the-pack race as they face Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in their upcoming fixtures.

Sunrisers Hyderabad edged Rajasthan Royals by one run in their last game and are in fourth place in the standings as of Sunday. When these two teams met earlier this season, SRH posted the highest total of the season, scoring 277 runs. MI fell short by 31 runs in that contest.