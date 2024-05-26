Sunil Narine, Gautam Gambhir's Smiling Moment Captured, Lift Each Other After KKR's IPL Victory; Video Goes Viral

A rare and heartwarming moment unfolded at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 final as Sunil Narine and Gautam Gambhir were seen smiling with joy, lifting each other in celebration after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinched their third IPL title.

KKR defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 8 wickets in a low-scoring final at Chepauk on Sunday. Gambhir, the mentor credited with KKR's resurgence, could not contain his happiness as he lifted veteran all-rounder Sunil Narine, a key player in their victorious season. Narine reciprocated by lifting Gambhir, who was his captain during KKR's second title win in 2014.

KKR's decision to field after winning the toss proved strategic as their bowlers, led by Mitchell Starc (2/14), Andre Russell (3/19), and Harshit Rana (2/24), restricted SRH to just 113, the lowest total ever in an IPL final. KKR chased down the target of 114 with ease, with Venkatesh Iyer finishing unbeaten on 52 from 26 deliveries.

The victory marked KKR's return to triumph at Chepauk, where they last lifted the trophy in 2012.