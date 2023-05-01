Mumbai: CM Shinde launches 100 electric buses for Mumbai-Thane-Pune routes

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday launched the electric bus service of the state transport (ST) corporation.Altogether 100 electric Shivneri buses will operate on the Mumbai-Thane-Pune routes, an official said after the event.

Shinde described ST as the lifeline of Maharashtra and asked it to provide maximum quality and people oriented services.Shinde also launched a campaign, named after late Bal Thackeray, for cleanliness and beautification of bus stands.It was announced that Marathi actor Makarand Anaspure will be ST’s goodwill ambassador.