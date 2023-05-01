Mumbai: CM Shinde launches 100 electric buses for Mumbai-Thane-Pune routes

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 1, 2023 06:36 PM 2023-05-01T18:36:53+5:30 2023-05-01T18:38:44+5:30

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday launched the electric bus service of the state transport (ST) corporation.Altogether 100 ...

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday launched the electric bus service of the state transport (ST) corporation.Altogether 100 electric Shivneri buses will operate on the Mumbai-Thane-Pune routes, an official said after the event.

Shinde described ST as the lifeline of Maharashtra and asked it to provide maximum quality and people oriented services.Shinde also launched a campaign, named after late Bal Thackeray, for cleanliness and beautification of bus stands.It was announced that Marathi actor Makarand Anaspure will be ST’s goodwill ambassador.

Tags : Mumbai Electric Buses Mumbai News Eknath Shinde