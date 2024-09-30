Bear vs Tiger: Black Bear Fights Off Big Cat To Save Cub, Dramatic Video From Chandrapur Forest in Maharashtra Goes Viral

A dramatic video of a fight between a black bear and a tiger in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district forest has gone viral on social media. In the video, the fearless bear is seen protecting her cub from the tiger's jaws, bravely shielding it from any harm by the big cat.

The clip was shared on Instagram by Jalpa Trivedi Shah, who mentioned that the incident took place in Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve. It's a rare sight to witness a bear fighting off a tiger. In the video, the mother bear can be seen fearlessly battling the tiger, standing on her hind legs and delivering punches to the tiger's face before chasing it away. The cub, although visibly scared, stays close behind the protective mother.

Bear vs Tiger Caught on Camera

"Watch as a fearless mother bear rises to protect her cub from Chota Matka, the dominant male tiger in Tadoba. To everyone’s surprise, the tiger turns tail and runs! And just look at that adorable baby bear, isn’t it the cutest?” Shah captioned the post.

Social media users reacted to the dramatic bear vs. tiger showdown in the comments. One user remarked, “Fighting to save her child, Mother is God,” while another commented, “Mothers are always fearless when it comes to their child.” Another added, “What an epic sight.”

Meanwhile, on Monday morning, a tigress was tranquilised and caged by forest officials in the Chichpalli forest range in the Chandrapur district of Maharashtra. According to the reports, four to five cowherds were killed by tigers.