Mumbai Weather Update: Low-Lying Areas on Alert as 3.95m High Tide and Rains Coincide

It is predicted that Mumbai will continue to see mostly gloomy skies with moderate to heavy rainfall. Heavy rains are expected, particularly around the Konkan coast, because of the active monsoon phase, though the intensity may vary. Thunderstorms may accompany the rain, and the impact of the rainfall may be increased by wind gusts of 40 to 50 km/h. According to the most recent weather forecast, as of 9 am on Thursday, July 10, there will be light rain with a temperature of 29°C. The humidity is 81%, the precipitation level is 35%, and the wind speed is about 13 km/h. According to the weather forecast, there will be light rain throughout the day, and temperatures will range between 27°C and 29°C throughout the day.

Mumbai experiences hot and oppressive July temperatures, which normally range from 25 to 32 degrees Celsius with high humidity levels of 80 to 90%.

Low-lying regions like Dadar, Andheri, Kurla, and Sion are at significant risk of waterlogging, especially if heavy rains occur at the same time as high tide, which is predicted to reach 3.95 m at 11:25 am. Heavy rains is likely to cause interruptions to train and transport services, particularly in areas like Wadala and Matunga. In certain places, cyclonic patterns can cause gusts of 40–55 km/h, while wind conditions can potentially reach 20–30 km/h.

Because of the humid circumstances, farmers are advised to take precautions against possible crop damage. Residents can call the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation helpline at 1916 in case of an emergency. The weather pattern predicts that the Konkan region, including Mumbai, will continue to see severe rainfall. On July 11, there will be a minor drop, and on July 12, there will be another warning for heavy rain.