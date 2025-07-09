Mumbai Weather Update: As Rain Eases After July 9, Will Mumbai Get a Monsoon Breather?

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that heavy rains are anticipated to fall in Mumbai on July 9, and waterlogging may affect traffic movement across the city. IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai (RMC) posted on X, "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and heavy rain with gusty wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Marathwada." The weather department further added, "Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Konkan-Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra." Important weather updates from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) indicate that a low-pressure area is moving from Gangetic West Bengal to Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh. As a result, several states are under Orange advisories for significant rainfall from July 9–14.



It is predicted that heavy rain in Mumbai will start to decrease after July 9 and give way to milder to moderate monsoon conditions. Nagpur saw severe waterlogging on July 9 as a result of the ongoing rains, prompting the District Collector to close all schools and colleges for the day. There was heavy rain in Ayodhya as well. After July 9, Mumbai is expected to see a respite from the intense rains, with an Orange Alert for Raigad and a Yellow Alert for the city, Thane, and Palghar. Light to moderate monsoon showers are expected after July 10; the city has already received 28% of its typical seasonal rainfall, which has caused traffic problems and waterlogging. People who live in areas with low elevations have to deal with flooding. It is predicted that there will be light rain or sporadic showers until July 15, substantial rainfall until July 9, moderate rains from July 10–14, and no severe weather warnings beyond that.

For significant rainfall in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gujarat, and Telangana from July 9 to 12, the IMD has issued orange advisories. Until July 14, heavy rains, thunderstorms, and high winds are expected to persist throughout East and Central India, particularly in Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha.



While Northeast India and South Peninsular India will also have heavy rain and high winds, West India's Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra districts may experience heavy rainfall.