Go First further extends flight cancellation till July 10

New Delhi [India], July 5 : Go First Airlines on Tuesday announced that it will be cancelling its operations till July 10, 2023.

Amid an ongoing three-day audit of cash-starved Go First airlines by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the airlines cancelled its operations for the 13th time citing operational reasons on Tuesday.

A senior official said that a team of DGCA has begun a three days audit that started on Tuesday.

A team audited the grounded airlines in Delhi and Mumbai on day one.

"Audit is focused on safety-related aspects as well as on physical verification of the arrangements made for the resumption of flight operations," the official said.

The airline apologised for the inconvenience caused and requested customers to visit their website for more information.

On June 29, DGCA informed that after a preliminary review of the resumption plan submitted by the Resolution Professional (RP) for Go First on June 28, 2023, DGCA has planned to conduct a special audit of the Go First facilities at Mumbai and Delhi.

"The special audit to be conducted from July 4 to July 6, 2023, shall be focused on the safety-related aspects and continued compliance of the requirements to hold an Air Operator Certificate, as well as on physical verification of the arrangements made for the resumption of flight operations," the official said.

Go First intends to restart flights as soon as possible with 22 aircraft in the fleet, the statement said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor