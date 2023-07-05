Adele lashes out at concertgoers for "throwing" objects at performers

Los Angeles [US], July 5 : Singer Adele is not happy with the behaviour of concertgoers.

During one of the 'Easy on Me' singer-songwriter's Weekends with Adele shows at The Colosseum in Las Vegas, she opened up about how concertgoers "forgetting" how to behave after Bebe Rexha, Ava Max and Kelsea Ballerini have recently been hit in the face on stage, People reported.

"Have you noticed how people are forgetting f-ing show etiquette at the moment. People are throwing s- on stage. Have you seen that?" asked Adele, 35, according to a fan-filmed video, before joking: "I f-ing dare you I dare you throw something at me. I'll f-ing kill you."

The Grammy winner was in the midst of using a t-shirt cannon to gift merchandise to her fans while making the statement, and the irony was not lost on her. "Stop throwing things at the artist, but you can shoot things at people," she added with a laugh. "It's a total reverse. I've gotta go back over and give my t-shirt gun back."

Adele continued, "These people have lost it. Can you imagine?"

Last week, Ballerini was performing her song "If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)" at Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden in Boise, Idaho, when she was hit by an object lobbed from the crowd.

In a video of the incident, the 29-year-old country star immediately turned away from the crowd and had a short conversation with her fiddle player before leaving the stage. After taking a short break, she returned and addressed the crowd, asking, "Can we just talk about what happened?"

"All I care about is keeping everyone safe. If you ever don't feel safe, please let someone around you know. If anyone's pushing too much or you just have that gut feeling, just always flag it," the star continued. "Don't throw things. You know?"

On Thursday, Charlie Puth took to Twitter and shared his thoughts on the same matter.

