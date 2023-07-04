Delhi: Saurabh Bhardwaj writes to LG not to demolish ancient Hanuman temple

New Delhi [India], July 4 : Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Tuesday wrote to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, demanding not to demolish the ancient Hanuman temple at Chhawla in Matiala.

Urging the LG through the letter, the Minister said that the faith of the people of the area is attached to the ancient Hanuman temple built on the banks of the Chhawla bridge. People from nearby villages also come there to worship Lord Hanuman. In such a situation, the LG ought to reconsider his decision to demolish this temple, so that the religious faith of the people of the area is not hurt.

Saurabh Bhardwaj has informed the LG that a new bridge has been constructed by the Delhi government adjacent to the old bridge at Chhawla, which will be commissioned within a week. Subsequently, traffic from the old Chhawla Bridge will be diverted to the new bridge.

In the letter to the LG, Saurabh Bhardwaj shared that a few days ago, Gulab Singh, the MLA from Matiala, expressed his concern about the LG's order to demolish the ancient Hanuman temple in Chhawla, which falls in his constituency. The people of the surrounding villages are very worried about this.

In the letter, Saurabh Bhardwaj wrote, "Today I went to inspect the Najafgarh drain. There the local MLA Gulab Singh took me to the ancient Hanuman temple near Chhawla Bridge. Many villagers present there mentioned that many accidents used to happen on this bridge and in this area."

"Consequently, the elders of the village decided to install Lord Hanuman's idol here. The villagers believe that ever since the temple has been constructed, the number of accidents has seen a drop. People from nearby remote villages also come to worship Lord Hanuman at this temple," he wrote further.

Saurabh Bhardwaj further wrote in his letter that on visiting the temple, he saw that it is built on the banks of an old Chhawla bridge and did not in any way obstruct the movement of vehicles on the bridge.

During this visit, the Minister brought attention to the new and wide bridge which has been built just adjacent to the old bridge. The new bridge has been built by the Delhi government. In the coming week or so, whatever traffic goes through the old Chhawla bridge will be diverted through to the new bridge.

The villagers expressed their worry that since all the traffic will be diverted from the new bridge, it is not an auspicious act to demolish Lord Hanuman's temple for no rhyme or reason. The villagers would see the demolition as a bad omen and an insult to their religious sentiments.

Urging LG to reconsider the order to demolish the temple, Saurabh Bhardwaj wrote that he went to the ancient Hanuman temple on the banks of the Chhawla bridge and offered prayers himself. He added, "I found that the villagers' faith is linked to the temple. That's why you are requested to reconsider the order to demolish this temple."

Moreover, the Minister shared with the LG details of the new bridge and how traffic will be diverted towards it. He also insisted that the LG personally verify these facts if he deemed fit.

The officers of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department present on the spot have also been told not to demolish the temple now and wait until the next month. The Cabinet Minister expressed his hope that the LG would reconsider his decision to demolish this temple and keep the faith of the villagers and society intact.

