Yuzvendra Chahal Joins Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in Elite T20 List During SRH vs RR Match

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal entered an exclusive club on May 2nd, becoming the eleventh Indian cricketer to reach the landmark of 300 T20 appearances. Chahal achieved this feat during the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.

This milestone places him alongside some of India's most celebrated players, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni. Chahal, renowned for his skillful leg-spin bowling, recently became the first player to reach 200 wickets in the IPL. He also holds the record for the most wickets by an Indian bowler in T20 Internationals.

A Look at India's 300-Match T20 Club: