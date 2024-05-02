Kumar Sangakkara Argues with Fourth Umpire After Controversial Not-Out Call for Travis Head (Watch Video)

Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Travis Head survived a controversial run-out call in the 2024 Indian Premier League against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Head, known for his aggressive batting, adjusted his approach to the conditions and played a crucial role in the middle overs, even reaching a fifty. He looked to accelerate after the milestone, attempting a lofted shot off a wide delivery from Avesh Khan but missing it completely.

A CONTROVERSIAL DECISION FROM THE 3RD UMPIRE.



Travis Head given Not Out saying bat grounded, Sanga was unhappy then Avesh Khan gets him next ball. pic.twitter.com/T0vjGRX8l6 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 2, 2024

Rajasthan wicketkeeper Sanju Samson displayed quick thinking, dislodging the bails with a direct hit while Head was out of his crease. The on-field umpire referred the decision to the third umpire after a Rajasthan appeal.

Replays showed the bat wasn't grounded, particularly from a distant angle. However, third umpire Rohan Pandit ruled Head not out based on the available evidence.

The decision sparked a roar from the home crowd, while the Rajasthan camp expressed strong disagreement. Kumar Sangakkara, the franchise's director of cricket, visibly upset, immediately engaged the fourth umpire in a discussion. Coach disagreements with fourth umpires have occurred earlier this season, with Delhi Capitals' Ricky Ponting contesting a substitute fielder issue.

Head's reprieve proved short-lived, as he was dismissed by Avesh Khan on the very next delivery. Playing an unorthodox shot from outside off stump, he was bowled for 58 (44 balls, 6 fours, 3 sixes) at a strike rate of 131.82.