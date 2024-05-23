ICC Unveils New Anthem by Grammy-Winner Lorne Balfe Ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 (Watch Video)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled a brand new anthem and music piece on Thursday, composed by Grammy Award-winning composer Lorne Balfe. The anthem will serve as the official soundtrack for all ICC events, uniting fans across Test matches, One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and T20 Internationals (T20Is).

Presenting the all-new ICC anthem, produced by Grammy-winning composer Lorne Balfe 🤩



➡ https://t.co/vEKSqYOQxepic.twitter.com/XjObgoo8Im — ICC (@ICC) May 23, 2024

The anthem is set to debut during the opening match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on June 1, 2024, when the USA takes on Canada in Dallas, Texas.

Balfe, known for his work on blockbuster films like "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1" and "Top Gun: Maverick," created the anthem at the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London. The composition blends orchestral instruments with the unique sounds of cricket equipment and in-game moments, capturing the anticipation, drama, and exhilaration of the sport.

"It's been a great experience working with the ICC and composing the new anthem," said Balfe. "It's an anthem of unity, echoing the spirit of every boundary crossed and wicket taken in this wonderful, timeless sport."

ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley expressed his enthusiasm for the new auditory identity. "We are delighted to share this special project with the world," he said. "This new sonic brand captures the essence of cricket, from the on-field intensity to the global competition of World Cup events."

Tetley added, "The music will be an auditory expression of cricket's unique character, taking listeners on a journey through the highs, lows, and triumphs that define the sport."