IPL 2024 Points Table After RCB vs GT Match: Latest Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders - Details Inside

Royal Challengers Bengaluru extended their winning streak to three games, defeating Gujarat Titans by four wickets on Saturday to climb to seventh in the IPL points table. The Titans slumped to ninth after the loss.

Kolkata Knight Riders further solidified their hold on second place with a convincing 24-run victory over Mumbai Indians on Friday. KKR now boast seven wins from 10 matches, while MI remain firmly entrenched in the bottom half and face an uphill battle to reach the playoffs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad edged Rajasthan Royals by a nail-biting margin of one run in a thrilling encounter on Thursday. Chasing a target of 202, Rajasthan fell agonizingly short, despite a valiant chase. The Royals, despite their second loss, maintain their top position in the standings. Meanwhile, SRH's win propelled them to fourth place, with 12 points from six victories.

Here's the updated IPL 2024 Points Table after the RCB vs GT match:

Position Teams Matches Played Win Loss NRR For Against Points Recent Form 1. RR 10 8 2 0.622 1848/192.1 1799/200.0 16 L, W, W, W, W 2. KKR 10 7 3 1.098 1997/189.0 1859/196.2 14 W, W, L, W, L 3. LSG 10 6 4 0.094 1778/197.5 1715/192.5 12 W, L, W, W, L 4. SRH 10 6 4 0.072 2050/198.1 2046/199.1 12 W, L, W, W, L 5. CSK 10 5 5 0.627 1825/196.2 1686/194.3 10 L, W, L, L, W 6. DC 11 5 6 -0.442 2004/207.0 2185/215.5 10 L, W, W, L, W 7. RCB 11 4 7 -0.049 2112/209.0 2134/210.1 8 W, W, W, L, L 8. PBKS 10 4 6 -0.062 1808/195.4 1845/198.2 8 W, W, L, L, L 9. GT 11 4 7 -1.320 1809/218.2 1905/198.2 8 L, L, L, W, L 10. MI 11 3 8 -0.356 2059/215.3 2116/213.3 6 L, L, L, L, W

more to follow...