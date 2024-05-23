Chennai Weather Update: What Happens if IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 and Final Is Called Off Due to Rain?

The fate of three teams — Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders — hangs in the balance as the Indian Premier League (IPL) nears its conclusion. Following Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator, only two matches remain: Qualifier 2 and the final. Kolkata has already secured a spot in the championship match, while Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will battle it out in Qualifier 2 on May 24 in Chennai.

Low pressure area spinning over bay and poised to move north . Look at wind convergence over #Coimbatore region end of the video pic.twitter.com/8OEUNNTOTU — Chennai Weather-Raja Ramasamy (@chennaiweather) May 22, 2024

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall across southern India, including Tamil Nadu, in the coming days. While the extent of rainfall in Chennai remains uncertain, with possibilities ranging from light showers to a complete washout, the possibility of disruptions to the crucial matches is a concern for fans and organizers alike.

Reserve Days in Place, But Points Table Decides in Washouts

The IPL has a reserve day for both Qualifier 2 (SRH vs. RR) and the final (KKR vs. Winner of Qualifier 2). If rain disrupts Qualifier 2 and the reserve day is also unplayable, Sunrisers Hyderabad will automatically advance to the final based on their higher finish in the points table. Similarly, if the final is washed out and the reserve day is unavailable, Kolkata Knight Riders, who topped the points table, will be declared champions.

Memories of Marathon 2023 Final

This wouldn't be the first time rain has disrupted an IPL final. The 2023 edition stretched across three days due to rain, with Chennai Super Kings eventually defeating Gujarat Titans via the Duckworth-Lewis method.

Cricket fans eagerly await the upcoming matches, hoping for clear skies to allow for a thrilling conclusion to the IPL 2024 season.