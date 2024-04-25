Virat Kohli Creates History, Becomes First Player to Score 400+ Runs in 10 IPL Seasons

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's batter Virat Kohli etched his name further into the Indian Premier League (IPL) record books on Wednesday. During the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kohli became the first player to score 400 or more runs in 10 different IPL seasons.

The right-handed batsman, currently the IPL's orange cap holder for the 2024 season, achieved the feat after reaching 400 runs in the ongoing match. This adds to his previous achievements of reaching the 400-run mark in 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2023.

Prior to this season, Kohli shared the record for most 400+ run IPL seasons with Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, and Suresh Raina, who all have nine.

Kohli, a legend for RCB, holds the record for the highest individual run tally in a single IPL season, amassing a staggering 973 runs in 2016. He is also the IPL's all-time leading run-scorer with over 7,000 runs and the only player to score more than 8,000 runs for a single team in T20 cricket (RCB). Notably, Kohli has been with RCB since the inaugural IPL season in 2008, making him the only player to play all 17 seasons for the same franchise.