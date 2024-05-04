RCB vs GT: Gujarat Titans Set Unwanted Record with Lowest PowerPlay Score in IPL 2024

The Gujarat Titans, 2022 IPL champions, posted their lowest PowerPlay score in the Indian Premier League on Saturday. They scored 23 runs and lost three wickets against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 52 of the ongoing season. The Titans struggled against the RCB bowlers, who kept them in check and allowed only two boundaries in the first six overs.

Punjab Kings previously held the record for the lowest PowerPlay total, scoring 27 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 9. It was the second time this season GT's top order struggled in the PowerPlay. They scored 30 runs inside the first six overs against the Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad on April 17.

Lowest powerplay total in IPL 2024:

Date Match Powerplay Total 23/3 GT vs RCB, Bengaluru 23/3 27/3 PBKS vs SRH, Mullanpur 27/3 28/4 MI vs LSG, Lucknow 28/4 30/4 GT vs DC, Ahmedabad 30/4 31/2 RR vs DC, Jaipur 31/2 32/2 CSK vs DC, Vizag 32/2 37/2 SRH vs RR, Hyderabad 37/2

Early wickets hurt Gujarat's scoring rate

Three early wickets significantly impacted Gujarat's scoring rate on Saturday. All three top-order batsmen were dismissed for single-digit scores. Pacer Mohammed Siraj dismissed openers Wriddhiman Saha (1 run, 7 balls) and Shubman Gill (2 runs, 7 balls), while all-rounder Cameron Green accounted for the dismissal of Sai Sudharsan (6 runs, 14 balls).