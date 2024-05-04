RCB vs GT: Gujarat Titans Set Unwanted Record with Lowest PowerPlay Score in IPL 2024

The Gujarat Titans, 2022 IPL champions, posted their lowest PowerPlay score in the Indian Premier League on Saturday. They ...

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 4, 2024 08:31 PM2024-05-04T20:31:48+5:302024-05-04T20:33:46+5:30

RCB vs GT: Gujarat Titans Set Unwanted Record with Lowest PowerPlay Score in IPL 2024

The Gujarat Titans, 2022 IPL champions, posted their lowest PowerPlay score in the Indian Premier League on Saturday. They scored 23 runs and lost three wickets against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 52 of the ongoing season. The Titans struggled against the RCB bowlers, who kept them in check and allowed only two boundaries in the first six overs.

Punjab Kings previously held the record for the lowest PowerPlay total, scoring 27 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 9. It was the second time this season GT's top order struggled in the PowerPlay. They scored 30 runs inside the first six overs against the Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad on April 17.

Lowest powerplay total in IPL 2024:

DateMatchPowerplay Total
23/3GT vs RCB, Bengaluru23/3
27/3PBKS vs SRH, Mullanpur27/3
28/4MI vs LSG, Lucknow28/4
30/4GT vs DC, Ahmedabad30/4
31/2RR vs DC, Jaipur31/2
32/2CSK vs DC, Vizag32/2
37/2SRH vs RR, Hyderabad37/2

Early wickets hurt Gujarat's scoring rate

Three early wickets significantly impacted Gujarat's scoring rate on Saturday. All three top-order batsmen were dismissed for single-digit scores. Pacer Mohammed Siraj dismissed openers Wriddhiman Saha (1 run, 7 balls) and Shubman Gill (2 runs, 7 balls), while all-rounder Cameron Green accounted for the dismissal of Sai Sudharsan (6 runs, 14 balls).

