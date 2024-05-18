Virat Kohli Praises MS Dhoni as His Mentor Ahead of RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 Match; Watch

Star cricketer and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Virat Kohli praised Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper and legendry wicket-keeper MS Dhoni ahead of the IPL 2024 match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 18 (Saturday).

Kohli said, "His understanding of the game and pressure is second to none. His tactical brilliance and ability have been seen for so many years. When I became captain, I used to discuss a lot of things with him, and when I was the vice-captain, and he was captain, I would constantly go to him with ideas that we had."

Meanwhile, RCB will host CSK in a crucial Indian Premier League 2024 encounter at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium today. RCB is coming into the match with five wins on the trot after losing seven of the first eight matches this season, but they have a great chance to make the IPL playoffs for the ninth time.

On the other hand, defending champions CSK have been more consistent throughout the season and are better placed to make their 13th playoff appearance. The five-time champions beat RCB by six wickets in the season's first clash.

Chennai Super Kings are fourth on the points table with 14 points from 13 matches while Royal Challengers Bengaluru are at sixth with 12 points from as many games. CSK also have a better net run rate of 0.528 than RCB's 0.387.

To replace the Super Kings in the top four, RCB needs to win the match by at least 18 runs if they score a minimum of 200 runs batting first or win in 18.1 overs if they are chasing 200. Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile, will qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs if they win the match, regardless of the margin of victory.