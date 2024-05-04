RCB vs GT: Faf du Plessis Shows Coin to Camera After Winning Toss (Watch Video)

IPL 2024 Toss Controversy: Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis raised eyebrows by closely showing the result of the coin toss to the camera during their IPL 2024 match against Gujarat Titans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. During the toss, Du Plessis called heads, and GT captain Shubman Gill called tails. After the coin landed, Du Plessis picked it up and showed the "H" side to the camera, confirming RCB's win.

Faf Du Plessis showing toss results to the camera closely. 😄👌pic.twitter.com/5I456ams9M — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 4, 2024

This follows an earlier incident during RCB's match against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium, where Du Plessis was seen talking animatedly with Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins about the toss. He reportedly expressed concern about the match referee picking up the coin before it to him. Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya had flipped the coin over his head, making it difficult for anyone except the referee to see the initial landing. Cummins reacted to this incident with disbelief and laughter.

MI vs RCB Toss:

After that incident, the IPL broadcaster started zooming in on the coin toss to provide fans with clear transparency regarding the result. By showing the coin's face during the RCB-GT match, Du Plessis might have been aiming to make a statement.

Meanwhile, RCB won the toss and elected to bowl first. RCB fielded an unchanged XI, while GT brought in Josh Little and debutant Manav Suthar.

Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar (debut), Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little