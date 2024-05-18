Kanhaiya Kumar Supporters Thrash Man Who Slapped Congress Candidate During Delhi Lok Sabha Rally; Video Goes Viral

Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar from Northeast Delhi was allegedly slapped and flung black ink during the Lok Sabha election rally in Delhi on May 17. The incident occurred when he crossed the Aam Aadmi Party’s New Usmanpur office in Northeast Delhi following a meeting with a councillor.

Videos of the assault have now gone viral. Two of the alleged attackers have also released videos boasting that they had thrashed the Congress leader and said they did so because he had raised slogans on breaking up the country and had spoken against the Indian Army.

He is Daksh Chaudhary, who beat up the anti-national #KanhaiyaKumar



He was outraged by Kanhaiya's “rapist” remarks about the brave Indian Army, his justification & sympathy for terrorist Afzal Guru, and his "Bharat Tere Tukde Honge" remarks. pic.twitter.com/agUwhOAhfQ — Ashwini Shrivastava (@AshwiniSahaya) May 18, 2024

After this, another video is now making rounds on social media in which the attackers were beaten up by a group of people who said to see Kanhaiya Kumar's supporters for assaulting him during the rally.

Meanwhile, Chhaya Gaurav Sharma, the AAP councillor from Brahmapuri, was also assaulted by two during the campaign with Kanhaiya Kumar. She said three to four women were also injured, and a woman journalist fell into a drain.