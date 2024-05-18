Kanhaiya Kumar Supporters Thrash Man Who Slapped Congress Candidate During Delhi Lok Sabha Rally; Video Goes Viral
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 18, 2024 11:28 AM2024-05-18T11:28:16+5:302024-05-18T11:28:21+5:30
Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar from Northeast Delhi was allegedly slapped and flung black ink during the Lok Sabha election rally in Delhi on May 17. The incident occurred when he crossed the Aam Aadmi Party’s New Usmanpur office in Northeast Delhi following a meeting with a councillor.
Videos of the assault have now gone viral. Two of the alleged attackers have also released videos boasting that they had thrashed the Congress leader and said they did so because he had raised slogans on breaking up the country and had spoken against the Indian Army.
He is Daksh Chaudhary, who beat up the anti-national #KanhaiyaKumar— Ashwini Shrivastava (@AshwiniSahaya) May 18, 2024
He was outraged by Kanhaiya's “rapist” remarks about the brave Indian Army, his justification & sympathy for terrorist Afzal Guru, and his "Bharat Tere Tukde Honge" remarks. pic.twitter.com/agUwhOAhfQ
After this, another video is now making rounds on social media in which the attackers were beaten up by a group of people who said to see Kanhaiya Kumar's supporters for assaulting him during the rally.
वैसे तो मैं अहिंसा का समर्थक हूँ, लेकिन जो लातों के भूत हों, उन्हें उनकी भाषा में उत्तर देना भी जरुरी होता है!— 🇮🇳 Vishal JyotiDev Agarwal 🇮🇳 (@JyotiDevSpeaks) May 18, 2024
यह वीडियो इंडिया गठबंधन के समर्थको को बहुत सुकून देने वाला है!#KanhaiyaKumar#Delhipic.twitter.com/hmRQCc2hCb
Meanwhile, Chhaya Gaurav Sharma, the AAP councillor from Brahmapuri, was also assaulted by two during the campaign with Kanhaiya Kumar. She said three to four women were also injured, and a woman journalist fell into a drain.