Kanhaiya Kumar Supporters Thrash Man Who Slapped Congress Candidate During Delhi Lok Sabha Rally; Video Goes Viral

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 18, 2024 11:28 AM2024-05-18T11:28:16+5:302024-05-18T11:28:21+5:30

Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar from Northeast Delhi was allegedly slapped and flung black ink during the Lok Sabha election rally in Delhi on May 17. The incident occurred when he crossed the Aam Aadmi Party’s New Usmanpur office in Northeast Delhi following a meeting with a councillor.

Videos of the assault have now gone viral. Two of the alleged attackers have also released videos boasting that they had thrashed the Congress leader and said they did so because he had raised slogans on breaking up the country and had spoken against the Indian Army.   

After this, another video is now making rounds on social media in which the attackers were beaten up by a group of people who said to see Kanhaiya Kumar's supporters for assaulting him during the rally.

Meanwhile, Chhaya Gaurav Sharma, the AAP councillor from Brahmapuri, was also assaulted by two during the campaign with Kanhaiya Kumar. She said three to four women were also injured, and a woman journalist fell into a drain. 

Tags :Kanhaiya KumardelhicongressLok Sabha Election 2024Viral video