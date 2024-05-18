Taiwan Parliament Fight: MP Guo Guowen Steals Bill and Runs Away Like Rugby Player; Video Goes Viral

A scuffle broke out in the Taiwanese parliament days before the president-elect, Lai Ching-te, takes office without a legislative majority. During the altercation, a member of the Taiwanese Parliament, Guo Guowen, climbed onto a table and ran away with the bill papers like a rugby player.

The Taiwanese Parliament was embroiled in fights from dawn to dusk as conflicts between political leaders continued. Three members of the Communist Party of China fell to the ground and were rushed to the hospital after 15 hours of fighting. Despite the turmoil, the relevant provisions of the President's State of the Union report were finally passed on the second reading.

Taiwan Parliament Member Runs Away With Bill

WATCH: Taiwan's member of the parliament reportedly stole a bill and ran away with it to stop it from being passed



The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) held a press conference to condemn the violence and criticized those who directed Han Kuo-yu to continue voting despite sending people to the hospital. However, the Blue camp also held a press conference to retaliate, blasting the DPP as a violent party.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party has accused the opposition of improperly trying to force through proposals without the customary consultation process, calling it "an unconstitutional abuse of power."