WATCH: Mumbai Indians' Explosive Batting Display in Net Session Takes Costly Turn

Mumbai Indians (MI) batsmen went on a shot-making spree during a recent net session, but their powerful strokes came at a cost. The team has revealed in a social media post that Suryakumar Yadav and Tim David's big hits resulted in broken cameras, causing a loss of Rs 40,000 for the franchise.

The cameras were positioned close to the batsmen to capture their batting stance from a specific angle. However, the batsmen's powerful shots found the cameras instead, leading to the damage. MI took the incident in good humor, captioning the video, "This reel cost us 40k to make."

The incident comes ahead of MI's crucial match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday (April 27). Both teams are in need of a win to boost their playoff chances. MI currently sits at eighth place in the points table with three wins from eight matches, while Delhi Capitals occupies the sixth spot with four wins from nine matches.

MI's campaign has been a mixed bag so far. They started with a loss to Gujarat Titans and suffered defeats in their next two matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. Their first win came against Delhi Capitals on April 7, followed by another victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, their winning streak was halted by Chennai Super Kings, where MS Dhoni's remarkable knock of 20 runs off just four balls sealed the deal for CSK. MI bounced back with a win against Punjab Kings but were brought down to earth again by Rajasthan Royals in their last outing.

Saturday's match against Delhi Capitals presents an opportunity for MI to register their second win against the same opponent this season. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, will be aiming to break into the top four of the points table with a win.

