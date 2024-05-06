Delhi Firing Incident: Multiple Shots Fired At Car Showroom In Tilak Nagar (Watch Video)

A shooting incident was reported Monday at a car showroom in Delhi's Tilak Nagar area. According to reports, multiple shots were fired at the Fusion Cars showroom, with some bullets shattering the glass facade and others discharged into the air. While there were no reports of gunshot wounds, several individuals sustained injuries from flying glass and were receiving medical treatment.

"An incident of firing has been reported in the Fusion Cars showroom in the Tilak Nagar area. Multiple shots have been fired aiming toward the glass and in the air. Some people have sustained injuries due to broken glass, and are under treatment. No bullet injury has been reported. Further details awaited," Delhi Police said as quoted by ANI.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, and police are investigating the incident. Further details are awaited.