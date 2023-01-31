Mau DM orders confiscation of Mukhtar Ansari's close aide's property under Gangster's Act

Mau district authorities on Tuesday ordered the confiscation of properties worth Rs 2 crores of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's close aide Haji Rafiq Ahmad.

Ahmad, a resident of Pathan Tola Town Police Station, Mau has earned illegal money by indulging in criminal activities, a senior district official said.

"We are undertaking action under the Gangster Act against the moveable and immovable properties built using illegally acquired money in the district," District Magistrate Arun Kumar said in his order.

The immovable properties worth around Rs 2 crore were purchased by Haji Rafiq Ahmad alias Tiger in the name of himself and his relatives with the money he illegally earned through criminal activities, the order claimed.

"We are campaigning against those who have built a large number of moveable and immovable properties with the money earned illegally," he added.

The order stated that the accused Haji Rafiq Ahmad had built a luxurious house on land in Pathan Tola purchased in the name of his father Vakil Ahmad and his uncle Nisar Ahmad.

The land cost is close to Rs 48 lakhs (47,62,065) while the house is estimated to be close to Rs 60 lakhs (60,23,970), according to the order issued by the District Magistrate.

The land in the name of Afsana, wife of his brother Naseem Ahmad, located in Mohalla Bazar Mandi is estimated to be worth Rs 14.58 lakhs (14,58, 870) while the estimated value of the house built on that land is Rs 59 lakhs (59,20,388), stated the order.

The District Magistrate Kumar issued the order to attach all of them under Section 14(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act.

