Gujarat Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Warehouse in Bhagatalav Area of Bhavnagar (Watch Video)

Bhavnagar (Gujarat): A large fire broke out at a warehouse in the Bhagatalav area of Bhavnagar on Monday, May 6, 2024. According to media reports, several fire tenders have rushed to the spot and firefighting operations are expected to begin shortly. The cause of the fire remains unknown as of now. Further details are awaited.

Video Captures Massive Fire at Warehouse in Bhagatalav Area of Bhavnagar

#WATCH | Gujarat: A fire broke out at a warehouse in Bhagatalav area of Bhavnagar pic.twitter.com/eKr2n0Sav6 — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2024

In separate incidents, A fire broke out Monday at a warehouse of the Union Carbide factory in Bhopal, the site of the 1984 industrial disaster. No injuries or significant property damage were reported. Residents near the factory saw smoke billowing from the area around 3:30 p.m. They found a storage tank on fire and called police and firefighters. Five fire tenders arrived quickly and extinguished the blaze within 20 minutes. The fire only damaged the plastic tank and did not spread to other equipment.

Bhopal fire video