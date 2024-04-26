Ricky Ponting Addresses Long-Standing Rumour About 'Spring Bat' He Used In 2003 World Cup Final

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting finally addressed the long-standing rumour about using a bat with a spring during the 2003 Cricket World Cup final. Ponting, who smashed an unbeaten 140 with eight sixes in the final against India, has been accused of using a spring-loaded bat.

In a video posted by Delhi Capitals on its X handle (formerly Twitter), an influencer jokingly asked Ricky Ponting about his alleged spring bat from the 2003 World Cup final. The head coach of Ponting confirmed that he used a used spring bat for the World Cup final. After the amusing exchange, Ponting refuted the myth about the spring bat, saying that he had never even heard of such a thing.

📹 | (Khulasa!)³ Har 90s kid ke school ki sabse badi Afwaah ka (parda-phaash)³ 😱@SatishRay_pic.twitter.com/k72ekbNCdY — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 26, 2024

“Spring bat? I've never even heard of a spring bat. What is a spring bat? Is it in the handle? Is it inside the face of the bat? I've never heard of it. Obviously been spoken about a lot in India, not in Australia. There is no such thing as a spring bat. You should all go and do your homework, DC head coach said.

In 2020 Ponting shared an image of his bat from the 2003 World Cup. “Given we've all got a bit of time on our hands as we stay at home, thought I'd go through what I've kept from my career and share some of it with everyone on a regular basis - this is the bat I used in the 2003 World Cup final, he wrote on X.

Given we've all got a bit of time on our hands as we stay at home, thought I'd go through what I've kept from my career and share some of it with everyone on a regular basis - this is the bat I used in the 2003 World Cup final. pic.twitter.com/meoBP6NJvg — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) March 23, 2020

The 2003 World Cup final saw a dominant Australian side defeat India by 125 runs. Ponting's knock was instrumental in setting a massive target of 359 for India, who were eventually bundled out for 234.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals under Ponting's coaching have had a mixed season so far in the Indian Premier League (IPL). After a disappointing start with two initial losses, they have bounced back with some crucial wins, currently sitting at the sixth spot on the points table. Their next match is against Mumbai Indians on April 27.

