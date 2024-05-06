NOIDA Scare: Family Going to Hospital Chased by Men in BMW (Watch Video)

A shocking incident from NOIDA in Uttar Pradesh has come to light where four men in a BMW chased a family car and attacked them. A dashcam video of the victim's family has gone viral on social media. In the video, the family can be heard frantically calling the police for help, as the attackers chased them. The incident took place on May 2 around 1 am on the Greater Noida expressway. As per the dashcam audio, the family was on the way to the hospital.

What happened?

It can be seen in the video that the BMW sedan is plying on the wrong side of the road and almost crashes into the Ford EcoSport that the family is riding. As the family continued on their way to the hospital, the BMW turned around and started following the car. Later on, the driver realized that he was being chased and accelerated the car further. At a junction on the deserted road, the BMW overtook and stopped in front of the EcoSport. Three men got out of the car and started walking toward the vehicle. The video shows one of the men from the BMW throwing a bottle at the car. The driver, sensing danger, quickly reversed the car, took a U turn and decided to reach a nearby police station.

During the chase, a frightened woman in the EcoSport is heard calling someone for help, while a man in the car is heard giving the driver directions to a hospital. The driver stayed calm and didn't panic, which helped avoid a more serious confrontation.

Goons in BMW chased & attacked on family.

Family was going to the hospital

BMW was without registration plate

Location - Greater Noida near expo mart ( UP )

The video of the chase and attack has gone viral on social media, leading to public anger and causing the police to start an investigation. The people in the EcoSport were heard telling the driver to head to a police station as the chase continued for about 10 minutes. The police are now looking into the video and trying to find the people involved. More details about why the chase happened and what led to the attack are still being investigated.