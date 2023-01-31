Tourist bus operators in awe over police action

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad: The tour operators, who are an important stakeholder in the tourism industry, raised an objection to prevent them from plying tourist buses in the city. They claimed the action by the police is unjust and this will discourage them from taking efforts to attract and enhance tourist arrivals in the city.

Two days ago, a tourist bus boarded by China embassy officials was stopped on Jalna Road during the daytime. The bus was made to wait for one long hour. Adding to the woes, on Tuesday, the police again issued a challan on a tourist bus passing through Jalna Road.

As reported earlier, the commissioner of police (CP), Amitesh Kumar, to avoid traffic congestion in the city during the peak hours, banned the movement of private luxury buses and heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) within city limits. They were not allowed to ply in the city from 7 am to 11 pm. They were free to drive during night hours only. However, under the aegis of ‘No Entry’ the tour operators and tourist coach drivers grieved that the police is taking action.

How will tourist flow increase in the city?

The president of Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF) Jaswant Singh said, “There is a difference in the regular private bus and tourist bus. Aurangabad is the tourism capital of Maharashtra and if the tourists are refrained from moving into the city during the daytime, then how come they would be able to see the city, the present G20 preparations, and their arrivals will increase in the city? The tourists should have easy access to the city.”