BJP to conduct nationwide campaign to convey Budget points

New Delhi, Jan 31 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will reach out to the public to convey the salient features of the Budget through a nationwide campaign that would be launched on Wednesday.

"The BJP will organise a programme for a nationwide discussion on the budget from February 1-12, through its campaign. The party's national president J.P. Nadda has constituted a 9-member committee for this," a source said on Tuesday.

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi has been made the convener of the committee.

On February 4-5, central ministers, economic experts and others will address a 'conference on the budget' and hold press meets at 50 places including all the state capitals, the source added.

Chief Ministers and the presidents of BJP-ruled states and leaders of the opposition will hold a press conference on February 2.

The programmes will be organised in all the districts and the main issues of the budget will be conveyed to the public.

At the central level, many economic experts, including BJP General Secretary Sunil Bansal and national president of the party's Yuva Morcha have been made members of this committee.

