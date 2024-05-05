LSG vs KKR, IPL 2024: Lucknow Opt To Bowl, KKR Aim To Seal Playoff Spot

Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and have opted to field against Kolkata Knight Riders at Ekana Cricket Stadium. With KKR sitting comfortably in second place after a commanding victory over Mumbai Indians, the pressure is on KL Rahul's LSG for a win. Lucknow Super Giants are placed just one rung below KKR at number three with 12 points from 10 matches with six wins and four defeats.

With a rampant Sunrisers Hyderabad (12 points) hot on heir heels at fourth, followed by the dangerous Chennai Super Kings (12 points) and Delhi Capitals (10 points) on the points table, LSG will be under pressure to avoid getting into a mid-table battle as the race for the final-four has intensified. LSG were far from convincing in their previous assignment at Ekana Stadium here as they were made to work hard in a modest 145-run chase by Mumbai Indians, winning by just four wickets in the last over.