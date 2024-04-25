Rishabh Pant Apologises to Cameraman Hit by His Shot During DC vs GT Match (Watch Video)

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant apologised to a cameraman who was hit by one of his shots during Wednesday's IPL match against the Gujarat Titans at Arun Jaitley Stadium. In a video posted by the IPL on social media, Pant said, “Sorry Debashish bhai, did not intend to hit you, but I think you can recover well and good luck.”

One of the camerapersons from our BCCI Production Crew got hit during the #DCvGT match.



Rishabh Pant - Delhi Capitals' captain and Player of the Match - has a special message for the cameraperson. #TATAIPL | @DelhiCapitals | @RishabhPant17pic.twitter.com/wpziGSkafJ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 24, 2024

Pant's fiery unbeaten knock of 88 runs off 43 balls, including five fours and eight sixes, propelled Delhi to a commanding total of 224-4 in 20 overs. However, one of his sixes in the final over found a cameraman stationed behind the boundary line.

Pant returned to form with an attacking innings against the Titans. He came to the crease with Delhi struggling at 44-3 after 5.2 overs. He formed a crucial 113-run partnership with Axar Patel (66 off 43 balls) to revive the innings. Pant also added a 67-run stand with Tristan Stubbs (26 not out off 9 balls) to help Delhi reach a strong total of 224-4 in 20 overs.

The Delhi Capitals secured a vital four-run victory over the Gujarat Titans in their IPL match, keeping their playoff hopes alive. The win was crucial for Delhi, who moved up to sixth place in the points table with eight points from nine matches.

During the post-match presentation, Rishabh Pant expressed that he felt improved after spending time in the middle. He noted that hitting the initial six in the match enhanced his confidence.

"Every day that I'm in the middle, I feel better. Every hour on the field matters, I love being on the field. I try to give it my 100% and it takes some time sometimes. I think the first six in the match gives me confidence in a game. The more time I spend in the center, the better I feel," Pant said.