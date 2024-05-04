Nizamabad Congress Candidate Jeevan Reddy Responds to Viral Video Showing Him Slapping Woman During Poll Campaign

Tatiparthi Jeevan Reddy, a senior Congress leader and candidate from Telangana's Nizamabad Lok Sabha Seat, has responded to a viral video showing him slapping a woman laborer while campaigning in a village in the Armur Assembly area.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows Reddy slapping the woman after she expressed her intention to vote for the 'flower' symbol representing the BJP in the upcoming elections.

The woman, identified as a rural employment guarantee project worker, reportedly informed Reddy that she had voted for Congress in the previous Assembly elections but was disappointed as she did not receive a pension. In response, he slapped the woman laborer and was seen laughing arrogantly after the act, while his associates were also captured giggling in the background, as shown in a video.

INDI candidate from Nizamabad @jeevanreddyMLC slapped an old woman for not recognising him while other Congress leader standing next to him laughs at the incident



The woman was enquiring about her pension which she has not received in few months and then Jeevan Reddy asked whom… pic.twitter.com/MvKm6Uj8oN — Keshav Soni (Modi Ka Parivar) (@ImKeshavSoni) May 4, 2024

When a media person questioned about the video, Jeevan Reddy responded, "...It was lovely, it was lovely, it was lovely..."

Read Also | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Case Against Amit Shah In Hyderabad Over Poll Code Violation

#WATCH | Nizamabad, Telangana | Reacting to a question on a purported video that has gone viral where he was seen slapping a woman, Nizamabad Congress MP candidate Jeevan Reddy says, "...It was lovely, it was lovely, it was lovely..." pic.twitter.com/QaW2tCUw3I — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2024

The woman involved in the incident has also spoken about the incident. "I neither have a house nor do I get a pension. I told him (Nizamabad Congress MP candidate Jeevan Reddy) to please show mercy on me. Then he assured me by saying," Dorasani (queen) you would get it". By showing that I was slapped, isn't this defaming me?", said the farmer woman as quoted by ANI.

Nizamabad, Telangana | "I neither have a house nor do I get a pension. I told him (Nizamabad Congress MP candidate Jeevan Reddy) to please show mercy on me. Then he assured me by saying," Dorasani (queen) you would get it". By showing that I was slapped, isn't this defaming me?",… pic.twitter.com/mPZdg5uMEn — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2024

Read Also | Watch: Shoe Thrown at RSSP Leader Swami Prasad Maurya in Agra by Unidentified Person