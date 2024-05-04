Army Chopper Makes Emergency Landing in Maharashtra's Sangli (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 4, 2024 05:10 PM2024-05-04T17:10:27+5:302024-05-04T17:17:55+5:30
An Indian Army Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv made a precautionary landing in a field near a village in ...
An Indian Army Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv made a precautionary landing in a field near a village in Sangli district on Saturday, May 4, 2024. According to reports, the incident occurred at around 11:30 am, when the helicopter suddenly landed in the field. The pilot encountered excessive vibrations while airborne and opted for a safe landing as a precaution. There were no injuries reported, and all personnel onboard were safe. According to the Indian Army officials, the helicopter flew back to its base station in Nashik.
Watch video here:
#WATCH | An ALH Dhruv helicopter of the Indian Army had to make a precautionary landing in a field near a village in Sangli district of Maharashtra today. The chopper experienced excessive vibrations in the air. The chopper has now flown back to Nasik military station: Indian… pic.twitter.com/yQ7qwEgxtU— ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2024
