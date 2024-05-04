Army Chopper Makes Emergency Landing in Maharashtra's Sangli (Watch Video)

An Indian Army Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv made a precautionary landing in a field near a village in Sangli district on Saturday, May 4, 2024. According to reports, the incident occurred at around 11:30 am, when the helicopter suddenly landed in the field. The pilot encountered excessive vibrations while airborne and opted for a safe landing as a precaution. There were no injuries reported, and all personnel onboard were safe. According to the Indian Army officials, the helicopter flew back to its base station in Nashik.

Watch video here: